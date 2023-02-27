Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,825 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.72% of Runway Growth Finance worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 22.7% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 45.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. 56,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $538.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 173.50%.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,278.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,601.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $79,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $54,278.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,601.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,104 shares of company stock valued at $299,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

