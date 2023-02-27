Royal Bank of Canada Raises OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $10.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

OLO Price Performance

NYSE OLO opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. OLO has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

Insider Activity at OLO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

