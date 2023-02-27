Royal Bank of Canada Increases Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $19.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IOT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 123,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,975,169.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,072,198 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $639,217.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,234.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 123,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,975,169.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,072,198 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,611.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,101 shares of company stock worth $17,269,126.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.