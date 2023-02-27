Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$41.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

Shares of NPI remained flat at C$33.13 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 268,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.28. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$32.60 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

