Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $13.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised MidCap Financial Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $822.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 344.19%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

