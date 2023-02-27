Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $61.28. Approximately 1,350,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,556,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

