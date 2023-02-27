Rockwood Strategic Plc (LON:RKW) Insider Noel Lamb Buys 1,000 Shares

Rockwood Strategic Plc (LON:RKW – Get Rating) insider Noel Lamb acquired 1,000 shares of Rockwood Strategic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($23.12) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($23,121.39).

Rockwood Strategic Price Performance

Shares of LON RKW traded down GBX 16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,899 ($22.87). 7,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597. Rockwood Strategic Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) and a one year high of GBX 1,980 ($23.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,851.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,585.16.

Get Rockwood Strategic alerts:

Rockwood Strategic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwood Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwood Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.