Rockwood Strategic Plc (LON:RKW) Insider Noel Lamb Buys 1,000 Shares

Rockwood Strategic Plc (LON:RKW – Get Rating) insider Noel Lamb acquired 1,000 shares of Rockwood Strategic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($23.12) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($23,121.39).
Rockwood Strategic Price Performance
Shares of LON RKW traded down GBX 16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,899 ($22.87). 7,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597. Rockwood Strategic Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) and a one year high of GBX 1,980 ($23.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,851.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,585.16.
Rockwood Strategic Company Profile
