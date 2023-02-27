Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,568 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up approximately 2.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 5.26% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $367,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 90.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 258,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 37.76%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

