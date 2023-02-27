Reviewing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 4.27 $109.91 million $1.97 63.61 Intel $63.05 billion 1.67 $8.01 billion $1.96 12.98

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 3 4 0 2.57 Intel 9 16 4 0 1.83

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $137.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Intel has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 7.69% 4.82% 4.20% Intel 12.71% 7.45% 4.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Intel on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCAI segment delivers solutions to cloud service providers and enterprise customers, along with silicon devices for communications service providers and high-performance computing customers. The NEX segment offers computing system solutions from inflexible fixed-function hardware to general-purpose compute, acceleration, and networking devices running cloud native software on programmable hardware. The Mobileye segment develops driving assistance and self-driving solutions. The AXG segment provides products and technologies designed to help customers solve the toughest computational problems. It

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.