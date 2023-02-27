Reviewing Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) & Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF)

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) and Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bombardier 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sembcorp Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bombardier currently has a consensus price target of $70.13, suggesting a potential upside of 44.74%. Given Bombardier’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bombardier is more favorable than Sembcorp Marine.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bombardier N/A N/A N/A $0.25 196.77 Sembcorp Marine N/A N/A N/A $0.27 0.35

Sembcorp Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bombardier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bombardier N/A N/A N/A Sembcorp Marine N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Bombardier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Sembcorp Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bombardier pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sembcorp Marine pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 114.8%. Bombardier pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sembcorp Marine pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Bombardier beats Sembcorp Marine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bombardier

(Get Rating)

Bombardier, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories. Its models include: Global, Challenger, and Learjet aircraft. The Customer Services segment offers aircraft maintenance services as well as value added packages, including refurbishment and modification of business aircraft, component repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded on June 19, 1902 and is headquartered in Dorval, Canada.

About Sembcorp Marine

(Get Rating)

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes. The company was founded on April 25, 1963 and is headquartered in Singapore.

