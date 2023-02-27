Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $113.80 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $113.80 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00042353 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00218633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1114608 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,643,611.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

