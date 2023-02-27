Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Hits $385.26 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Render Token has a market cap of $385.26 million and approximately $94.55 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00006404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00422645 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,783.74 or 0.28568002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.