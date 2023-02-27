Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $53,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $146.47. 58,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,814. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

