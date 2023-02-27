Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $136,678,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $14.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $771.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,979. The business’s 50-day moving average is $736.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

