Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 671,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,526,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.