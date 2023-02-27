Raydium (RAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.30 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $50.48 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00425819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.65 or 0.28782557 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,779,579 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

