Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 3.5 %

RADI opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Radius Global Infrastructure

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.