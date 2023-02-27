Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Trading Down 3.6%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 466,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,161,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

RADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3,601.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

