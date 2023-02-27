Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $38.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

