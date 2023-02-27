PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,545,200.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $2,545,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,405,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,368,444.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.30. 609,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,096. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth $113,237,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth $62,374,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $48,590,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

