ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $39.79

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.79, but opened at $38.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 21,073,543 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund provides (-3x) inverse exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 of the largest non-financial firms listed on the NASDAQ. SQQQ was launched on Feb 9, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.
