ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $39.79

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.79, but opened at $38.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 21,073,543 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund provides (-3x) inverse exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 of the largest non-financial firms listed on the NASDAQ. SQQQ was launched on Feb 9, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.