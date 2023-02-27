ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $21.77

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $22.48. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 25,136,917 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.