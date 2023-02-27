ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $21.77

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $22.48. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 25,136,917 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,387.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,994 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 360,028 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

