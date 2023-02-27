Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $7,587,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.85. 638,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.65. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

