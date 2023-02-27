Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,901 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 7.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Prologis worth $640,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $121.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

