Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Progyny also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.
Progyny Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.09. 1,772,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 120,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
