ProBility Media (PBYA) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ProBility Media to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ProBility Media alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A 0.03 ProBility Media Competitors $1.11 billion $75.77 million 1,053.98

ProBility Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 740 3852 5972 103 2.51

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProBility Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.25%. Given ProBility Media’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProBility Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -2.39% -14.79% 0.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProBility Media competitors beat ProBility Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About ProBility Media

(Get Rating)

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ProBility Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProBility Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.