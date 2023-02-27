Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRI. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.82. The stock had a trading volume of 75,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,547. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $187.30.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 115,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

