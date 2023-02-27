PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1,338.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PPL by 196.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. PPL’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

