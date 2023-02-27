PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at UBS Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.36.

PWSC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 710,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

