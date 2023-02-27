Polymath Achieves Market Capitalization of $176.44 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $176.44 million and approximately $620,335.87 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00403545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017515 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

