Plug Power’s (PLUG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $20.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

PLUG opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. Plug Power has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

