Philcoin (PHL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,837.55

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $86,837.55 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

