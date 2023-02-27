PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $31,545.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $31,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,257,432 shares in the company, valued at $36,854,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $29,369.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $59,598.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $37,750.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,599. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

