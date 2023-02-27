Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

