Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.34 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $877.30 million and $1.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001078 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012749 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000138 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.