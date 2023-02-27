Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

PDCO opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,729 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,866,000 after buying an additional 986,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 666,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

