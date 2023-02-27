Pareto Securities Downgrades SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) to Hold

Pareto Securities lowered shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $516.00.

Shares of SALRF opened at $45.97 on Thursday. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

