Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

