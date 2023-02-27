Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) is Bison Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000.

NYSEARCA OVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

