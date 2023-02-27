Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,486 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up about 2.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $15,324,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Onto Innovation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 305,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 137,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $81.78. 68,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,752. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

