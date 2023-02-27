ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. ONEOK updated its FY23 guidance to $5.03-5.69 EPS.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.94. 2,249,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,456. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,136,000 after buying an additional 610,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.