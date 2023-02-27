ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03-5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,453. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 540.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

