OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of OLO opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $14.67.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034. 40.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

