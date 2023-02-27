Old National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $61,389,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,605,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.