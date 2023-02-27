Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) SVP Sells $416,409.68 in Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $342.39. 466,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.22 and its 200-day moving average is $294.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

