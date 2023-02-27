Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) SVP Sells $416,409.68 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $342.39. 466,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.22 and its 200-day moving average is $294.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.