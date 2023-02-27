Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24. 839,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,319,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oatly Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.