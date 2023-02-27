NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,405,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,745,736 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.08% of NVIDIA worth $21,413,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 826.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 14,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,925,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $233,774,000 after buying an additional 167,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 34,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,971,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,917,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,396,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $587.19 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.