Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $162.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

