Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

NOC opened at $470.91 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $393.34 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.26 and its 200-day moving average is $497.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

