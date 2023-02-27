Neo Price Tops $12.89 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $909.58 million and approximately $209.68 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.89 or 0.00054847 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00425819 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.65 or 0.28782557 BTC.
Neo Profile
NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
